MESQUITE, Nev. -- Julien Simon isn't hearing from USC as much as some other schools right now, but he says that doesn't impact the way he views the Trojans in his recruitment.

They were his first college offer, late in his freshman year heading into his sophomore year, and that still resonates for the 4-star Rivals250 ATH from Tacoma, Wash.

"First offer. It was a blessing. It was kind of surreal, it was kind of crazy getting an offer from USC. Being my first, I was so happy," he recalled Sunday while competing at the Pylon 7v7 tournament outside of Las Vegas.

"I can't appreciate them enough for that because recruiting kind of took off just from that. I appreciate the opportunity they gave me being the first ones. I always show them love for that."

Simon's lead recruiter at USC was Johnny Nansen, who was let go last month as part of the defensive staff makeover. Simon says he was sad to see Nansen go, but he understands the business and he says it doesn't impact his feelings toward USC.

He still talks to head coach Clay Helton and assistant athletic director/player development Gavin Morris. He says the phone communication is "not too often," but he knows the Trojans are still interested with how much mail they send him.

"The love I have for the program is still there. I'm a big believer in reinventing a program. If they've got to move on with different coaches that's fine. I have love for Coach Helton and a couple of the recruiting assistants that are still there, so nothing really changed from my point of view," Simon said.

