While USC's hiring of cornerbacks coach Donte Williams understandably commanded all the buzz in recruiting circles, the Trojans also feel they landed another potential standout recruiter in defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

So'oto, who was coaching at Virginia but is originally from southern California, quickly went to work upon his hiring, offering a number of east coast prospects he had developed relationships with during his time with the Cavaliers.

And to speak to the depth of connections So'oto made on the other coast, just listen to 4-star defensive end Aaron Armitage (Blair Academy/Blairstown, N.J.), who is ranked the No. 113 overall prospect in this 2021 class.

"[The USC offer] was not too surprising because knowing Coach So'oto for about a year now, just over a year, I knew it was going to come because we have such a great relationship and he really wants to coach me and I want him to coach me as well," Armitage told TrojanSports.com.

"He's extremely involved. He contacted me a lot once Sept. 1 hit [and coaches could more freely contact 2021 prospects]. When I was a sophomore, he was the first one to offer me. … He told me he'd love to invest in me. It was really cool to hear that from him. He's come up to see me a lot too, so it's pretty cool."

That relationship is strong enough that Armitage has already decided he'll use his first official visit to check out USC from June 19-21. He'd also like to set up an unofficial visit with the Trojans prior to that if possible.

