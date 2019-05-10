Connor McLaughlin, a 2020 offensive tackle from Tampa, Fla., was not lacking for offers before USC got into the mix earlier this week. The 4-star prospect had garnered plenty of interest and options from the likes of the Big Ten, ACC, Ivy League and beyond.

But the Trojans offer left quite an impression on him nonetheless.

He had noticed a lot of USC-related accounts started following him on Twitter, but when he got word to call Trojans offensive quality control analyst Lenny Vandermade, well, McLaughlin figured he just wanted to collect some background information.

"I was not expecting it at all," McLaughlin told TrojanSports.com. "We're talking and he was like 'Here, I'm going to give you to coach [Clay] Helton.' I was talking to coach Helton and he told me he was going to offer me a scholarship and it knocked me off my feet. It was good I was sitting in my car because I slid back in the car."

