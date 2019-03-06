Xavion Alford, one of the most coveted safeties in the 2020 class, was already set to visit USC this weekend, but now he has even more reason to take a closer look at the Trojans.

USC became Alford's 39th offer on Wednesday, and the 4-star prospect from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas, is still in the exploratory phase of his recruitment, keeping his options open.

"I don't really have a leader right now. I'm kind of open to everything. I'm looking to narrow down my schools sometime soon, though," he told TrojanSports.com.

Alford is going to be in Los Angeles with his Fast Houston 7-on-7 team to compete in the big adidas tournament this weekend at El Camino College. Part of that trip already included a visit to USC, so the timing of the Trojans offer is fitting.