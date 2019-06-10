USC's increased attention to the Texas recruiting scene has created some real momentum for the Trojans this summer.

As previously reported here, 3-star all-purpose back Ty Jordan (Mesquite, Texas) is taking an official visit to USC the weekend of June 21 and the Trojans look well positioned in his recruitment.

And on Monday, 4-star outside linebacker Brennon Scott, from Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, put the Trojans in his top 5 just a little more than a month after receiving his offer.

Scott explained to TrojanSports.com how USC surged toward the top of his list and when he plans to make it to campus for a visit.