Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star Texas OLB explains how USC made his top 5 list
USC's increased attention to the Texas recruiting scene has created some real momentum for the Trojans this summer.
As previously reported here, 3-star all-purpose back Ty Jordan (Mesquite, Texas) is taking an official visit to USC the weekend of June 21 and the Trojans look well positioned in his recruitment.
And on Monday, 4-star outside linebacker Brennon Scott, from Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, put the Trojans in his top 5 just a little more than a month after receiving his offer.
Scott explained to TrojanSports.com how USC surged toward the top of his list and when he plans to make it to campus for a visit.
Blessed🙏🏾 #FightOn #WarEagle #RockChalk #GoDucks #HookEm S/O @GeauxEdits for the edit pic.twitter.com/5aShDXWCaN— B͓̽r͓̽e͓̽n͓̽n͓̽o͓̽n͓̽ S͓̽c͓̽o͓̽t͓̽t͓̽ #9 ❄️ (@goliveB) June 10, 2019
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news