Julien Simon has set an announcement date for his college decision.

The 4-star ATH from Tacoma, Wash. -- and priority USC target -- will reveal his commitment decision on May 10 at 2 p.m. PT.

The Trojans are in good position with Simon while Washington and Stanford have been the other programs high on his list down the stretch of this process.

USC was his first offer leading into his sophomore year, and while the coaching staff has changed a good bit since then, the Trojans' new defensive staff has made a renewed push for the versatile playmaker in recent months.

Meanwhile, that early offer still resonates with him as well.

"I can't appreciate them enough for that because recruiting kind of took off just from that. I appreciate the opportunity they gave me being the first ones. I always show them love for that," Simon said.