Recruiting Rumblings: 4-star USC target Julien Simon sets decision date
Julien Simon has set an announcement date for his college decision.
The 4-star ATH from Tacoma, Wash. -- and priority USC target -- will reveal his commitment decision on May 10 at 2 p.m. PT.
The Trojans are in good position with Simon while Washington and Stanford have been the other programs high on his list down the stretch of this process.
USC was his first offer leading into his sophomore year, and while the coaching staff has changed a good bit since then, the Trojans' new defensive staff has made a renewed push for the versatile playmaker in recent months.
Meanwhile, that early offer still resonates with him as well.
"I can't appreciate them enough for that because recruiting kind of took off just from that. I appreciate the opportunity they gave me being the first ones. I always show them love for that," Simon said.
I will be announcing my commitment, next week on Mother’s Day via IG live at 2:00 PT time 5:00 ET!!!!— Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) May 3, 2020
Ranked the No. 108 overall prospect and the No. 4 ATH in this class, Simon is being recruited by USC as an inside linebacker. But he has the skills to play safety as well.
2022 TE/WR Elijah Brown talks USC offer
Elijah Brown is a 2022 tight end prospect from Huber Heights, Ohio, but already standing 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, major programs have taken early notice of the rising junior.
USC offered Brown last week adding to an offer list that also includes Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue and West Virginia so far.
The Trojans have been aggressive in pursuing 2022 tight ends with Erik Krommenhoek, Josh Falo and Daniel Imatorbhebhe entering their final year of eligibility.
As for Brown, he talked to TrojanSports.com about his recent USC offer and his call with Trojans TEs coach John David Baker.
