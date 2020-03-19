**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

Back in January in the lead-up to the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, the event organizers brought a handful of top underclassmen prospects to meet with the reporters covering the event.

One, 4-star 2021 wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, was already up to nine offers by that point, but he hadn't received one yet from USC. He was already expressing interest in the Trojans nonetheless.

"USC has one of the best business programs, and that's what I want to go into. Knowing that they have one of the bigger business programs and they have a great football team, I would love to go there," he said at the time, while noting that he had heard from one of USC's now-former defensive coaches who recruited Hawaii but wasn't sure if an offer would come.

Well, that Trojans offer came this week and Mokiao-Atimalala checked in with TrojanSports.com to share his reaction.

"I was very happy and told my family about it and they were all happy and proud of me. It’s a great feeling," he said.