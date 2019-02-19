While USC brought in eight defensive backs in the 2019 class and probably will be limited in the scholarships it can allocate to that group in this next cycle, there are nonetheless very intriguing prospects the Trojans are pursuing.

At or near the top of that list is 5-star cornerback Kelee Ringo (Saguaro High School/Scottsdale, Ariz.), who is ranked the No. 2 CB and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Ringo put out a top 15 list at the end of the fall, including USC along with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Texas and Washington. UCLA has also entered the mix.

So where do the Trojans actually stand with the highly-coveted corner?