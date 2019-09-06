News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 17:55:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Rumblings: A 2021 DE/OLB says USC is 'definitely a favorite'

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

Devin Aupiu, a 3-star defensive end from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, still has his USC offer from June pinned atop his Twitter timeline.He's also been tweeting a bunch about the Trojans and his...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}