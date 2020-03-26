**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get full access to all of our in-depth USC recruiting columns by taking advantage of our spring special -- receive a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

USC's coaching staff has been active in passing out offers this week. While on- and off-campus recruiting is shut down amid the nationwide coronavirus pandemic, coaches can still reach out to prospects via texts, direct messages and receive calls from recruits.

The staff also has an abundance of time available to evaluate film, which has led to more than a half dozen new offers going out this week.

TrojanSports.com has talked to four of those prospects, and we take a closer look at all the new recruiting targets added.

Gracen Halton, a 2022 defensive end from St. Augustine High School in San Diego, is up to eight offers now with the Trojans the latest program get involved.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect has been generating buzz this spring and says the USC offer is a significant one for him.

"I was amazed by this offer. It’s a huge one, and USC is known for developing NFL players," Halton told TrojanSports.com.

With Michigan, Oregon and Arizona State among the other programs to get involved early, Halton said he hasn't yet singled out any favorites.

"All my offers stand out to me. Just matters on which one is gonna fit me and the connection I’m going to have with the coaches," he said.

Halton racked up 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 8 quarterback hurries as a sophomore last season, according to MaxPreps, and should see his recruiting stock continue to rise.

Asked for his own self-assessment of his strengths, he said: "My quickness, getting around the lineman, making plays after, finishing the play with a strong hit. I'm a good edge rusher [with an] IQ about football."