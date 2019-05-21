Perhaps the key storyline of this recruiting cycle for USC is how the Trojans fare with offensive line prospects.

They came up short of their needs last class, signing 4-star offensive tackle Jason Rodriguez and a pair of interior linemen in 3-star Gino Quinones (converting from the defensive line) and 2-star Tilini Livai.

And recently USC has seen a couple of key 2020 OL targets commit elsewhere as the Trojans remain without a commitment at the position. Only 20 of the top 50-ranked offensive linemen in the 2020 class remain uncommitted.

But one of those tells TrojanSports.com that USC is on his short list.