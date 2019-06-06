Recruiting Rumblings: A new OL target plans a USC visit, another trims list
Andrew Milek was a bit surprised earlier this week when he got on the phone with USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno, chatted briefly with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as well and learned h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news