**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

USC 4-star running back commit Brandon Campbell heralded more good news on the way for the Trojans on Friday, announcing in a tweet that the program has another commitment in the works. Campbell, who joined the Trojan Talk podcast this week to discuss his transition from recruit to recruiter, has been working on top targets in conjunction with the coaching staff and is fully in the loop on the all the latest developments. So when he posts this on Twitter, it's usually the first tip that something notable is on the horizon.

Nothing Better Than Finding Out You Have A New Commit To Add to your Class This ones Going to Surprise people 👀 — Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) May 8, 2020

USC presently has the No. 6-ranked recruiting class nationally with 10 commitments, including seven 4-star prospects and five Rivals250 prospects. The new defensive staff has made a particularly strong statement so far in landing 4-star safeties Anthony Beavers and Calen Bullock and 3-star safety Xamarion Gordon (who will probably end up a 4-star as well). There's also buzz that more defensive additions are on the way for the class. As for the latest on what we're hearing about the commitment Campbell teased and when to expect it, check out our thread over on the Trojan Talk message board.

4-star OT Bram Walden picks Oregon over USC

While the Trojans have been winning some major recruiting battles of late, they can't win them all, and they lost one to Oregon on Friday as 4-star OT Bram Walden (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) committed to the Ducks.

God Got Me pic.twitter.com/6pV5mZWKDq — Bram Walden (@bramwalden42) May 8, 2020

USC was a finalist for Walden and made a strong impression on him this spring, but in the end it wasn't enough. That said, the Trojans are trying to return the favor while working hard on fellow 4-star OT Joshua Simmons (Helix HS/San Diego), who de-committed from Oregon on March 31. Here's the intel we got from Simmons a couple weeks ago.

4-star DT KaTron Evans announcing his decision Saturday