USC 2020 quarterback commit Bryce Young led his Premium 7-on-7 team to the championship at the adidas national tournament in Tampa, Fla., last weekend.

It's an impressive accomplishment given the depth of talent and competition that gathered for the 32-team event, but from Young's perspective it was just another chance to compete, to fine-tune, to keep working toward the two goals that truly drive him.

"It's definitely a blessing to be able to compete and all that, but it wasn't winning a ring at school and it didn't have anything to do with going to 'SC. Those are the two things I'm focused on," the Mater Dei High School star said this week. "It was cool and fun to compete, and I'm a competitor."

Young has shown through the 7-on-7 season so far why he's ranked the No. 1 dual-threat QB in this class and the No. 53 overall prospect nationally.

His blend of arm strength, touch, accuracy and, well, confidence makes it easy to understand why USC honed in on him early while not really pursuing other top QBs in the class since his commitment last summer.

Any while Trojans fans may be weary of making any assumptions until a signed National Letter of Intent comes in this winter -- after losing four high-profile commits in the 2019 class -- Young's commitment seems solid as can be.

He says he and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell communicate "every day for the most part."

"I was texting him a few hours ago," Young said on Tuesday evening. "We talk pretty much every day at this point. Really cool dude, really good coach. I can't wait to get in that system and be able to play for him."

So what do they discuss?

