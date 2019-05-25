SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Cristian Dixon had USC on his radar well before he was officially on the recruiting radar himself, but his connection to the program came through former offensive coordinator Tee Martin.

So in reality his relationship with the Trojans underwent a reset this offseason.

And since that early connection with the Trojans, the Mater Dei High School wide receiver has garnered plenty of interest as a top 2021 wide receiver, meaning USC has some work to do in his recruitment.

The Trojans do remain in play for the coveted prospect, though, as he explained to TrojanSports.com this week.

