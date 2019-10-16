Recruiting Rumblings: Checking in on USC's 2021 RB targets
USC doesn't yet have a running back committed in this 2020 class and options are dwindling.
The Trojans have made a late push in recent weeks for 4-star prospect Michael Drennen II (Dublin, Ohio), but as it goes with targets that far away it has to be considered a longshot of sorts.
So let's take a look at USC's 2021 running back targets and the latest on some of the key names.
Brandon Campbell, a 3-star prospect from Pearland High School in Houston, Texas, remains very interested in the Trojans and is trying to set up a visit.
"USC is not only in play they are a top school in my recruitment and have been showing a lot of interest," he told TrojanSports.com. "They’ve expressed to me that they are serious with me and just really looking forward to getting me down there."
