Drake Jackson might prove to be the key recruit of USC's 2019 signing class, and he might also prove to be a key recruiter for the Trojans' 2021 efforts.

The impact freshman defensive end/outside linebacker spent the last two seasons causing havoc for opposing offenses alongside another ahead-of-the-curve pass rusher at Corona Centennial High School in 2021 prospect Korey Foreman.

They had a special bond as high school teammates, and Jackson is trying to continue it at the next level.

"I talk to him all the time. He said it [his first spring at USC] was amazing. Every time he talks to me he wants me to commit. I say, 'Just give it time, bro. Just give it time,'" Foreman told TrojanSports.com this week.

"Drake's like a brother to me. Him leaving and me playing the last game with him, I don't know. … Him being on the field with me at the same time is wonderful. I feel so into it. It's like motivation. I can look to my left or look to my right, and I know if I'm not there he's going to be there. And if he's not there, I'm going to be there. It's just a scary sight."

A sight USC would love to replicate in a couple seasons.

