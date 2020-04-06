**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up by April 30 and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Derek Wilkins, a 2021 defensive end prospect from Rancho Santa Margarita, was able to fit in an unofficial visit to USC before the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of all on-campus and off-campus recruiting nationally.

That visit left a strong impression on him, and his Trojans interest has only been reinforced since then as he has grown his connection with defensive line coach Vic So'oto.

"I have been talking to coach So’oto almost every day and talking on the phone a few times a week. I feel like we have really grown a relationship the last month," Wilkins told TrojanSports.com. "... [His message] has been the hometown hero vibe, as well as making the class the best one ever."