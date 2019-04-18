**Join TrojanSports.com for access to our daily Recruiting Rumblings columns and all of our premium content. Click here .**

USC doesn't extend many scholarship offers to prospects who haven't yet reached their sophomore year of high school, but in the case of Niuafe Tuihalamaka, the Trojans aren't even necessarily early to the party.

Tuihalamaka, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, already has nine offers while emerging as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2022 class.

The USC offer he received Thursday has his attention, though.

"I had a good visit of the football facility today and had a good talk with the coaches," Tuihalamaka told TrojanSports.com. "I went home and my dad received a call that I have an offer from USC. When I heard about the news I was happy because it's the school I dreamed of playing at all my life."