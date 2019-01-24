Kaulana Makaula is a prime example that every opportunity is a valuable chance to make an impression.

Makaula, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety, had been on USC's radar for the last month or so, but his strong performance last week at the Polynesian Bowl in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii, resonated with the Trojans enough that he is now on his way to Los Angeles to take an official visit to USC.

"I had talked to coach [Johnny] Nansen back in early December and they told me they were interested," Makaula told TrojanSports.com. "Then after this week's Poly Bowl, the game went extremely well and blessed me the opportunity to receive such interest from a school like 'SC."

Makaula does not have an official offer from the Trojans yet, but he's hoping that happens during his official visit.

Hawaii and BYU are presently the biggest offers Makaula holds. He's ranked a 2-star prospect by Rivals, but he seized his opportunity in the Polynesian Bowl with an interception to cap a strong week of practices overall.

USC needs to add more DBs in this class and lost out on its top target when 4-star Noa Pola-Gates chose Nebraska instead. The Trojans remain in good position with local 3-star prospect Tuasivi Nomura (Corona Centennial HS), who would likely come in as a nickel, and are hoping to flip 4-star Arkansas cornerback commit Adonis Otey (Blackman HS/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) when he comes for his official visit next week.

As for Makaula, if he does receive a USC offer this weekend, there's a good chance he would commit.

"Leaning towards 'SC for sure," he said.

Makaula was high school teammates with 4-star USC linebacker signee Maninoa Tufono at Punahou School in Honolulu, and while his recruiting process required a bit more patience than that of his heralded teammate, this last week has proven rewarding.

"My family's been extremely happy that all my hard work and dedication to the game I love so much is finally going noticed, and they have my back through this process 100 percent," he said.