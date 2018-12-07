Ticker
Recruiting Rumblings: Inside info on USC's latest offers

Class of 2020 prospect Jeffrey Persi saw his recruiting take off after moving to offensive tackle this year.
Courtesy of Jeffrey Persi
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

Jeffrey Persi had been a tight end and defensive end up through last season before a transfer to JSerra Catholic High School set him on a different course.

"It wasn't until I met Coach [Pat] Harlow and got into this system that he really brought the idea of playing tackle to me. Honestly, it's just been the best thing for me," Persi told TrojanSports.com.

Persi's ever-growing recruiting profile underscores that point.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle picked up a scholarship offer from USC on Thursday, bringing his offer count to eight.

It started on Oct. 11 with Cal and he's since added offers from UCLA, Northwestern, Arizona, Washington State, Utah, Oregon State and now the Trojans.

"It's truly been a blessing. It kind of came out of nowhere, but I've been working and it's starting to show and pay off," he said.

Persi talked to TrojanSports.com about the USC offer, how it came and where his mindset is now.

