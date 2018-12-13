The USC coaching staff made its second visit of the last couple weeks to see 3-star offensive line commit Gino Quinones in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Monday.

After a visit from linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Johnny Nansen at the end of November, Quinones hosted Trojans head coach Clay Helton and assistant coach Tim Drevno this time.

It was Quinones' first meeting with Drevno, who is presumably set to coach the offensive line in 2019 though USC has not officially announced his assignment. The two had previously spoken over the phone since Drevno took over OL duties late in the season when Neil Callaway was let go.

"The main thing was how important I was to Coach Helton," Quinones told TrojanSports.com of the visit. "They dropped by my school first to check up on me and my schoolwork and [early enrollment requirements]. But the first thing he said really impressed me a lot -- he said he's going to treat me as his own son and we're family now. He never once talked about football until someone asked about it."

While Helton and Drevno's message Monday was mostly not football related, Quinones has a football topic he hopes to discuss with the staff this weekend as he takes his official visit to USC.