TrojanSports.com

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Gary Bryant was one of many top recruits who visited USC on Saturday to watch the Trojans' third practice of the spring and then meet with the coaches.

But unlike a lot of those prospects, Bryant already had a strong established familiarity with the program when he arrived.

The 4-star wide receiver from Corona Centennial High School had taken another unofficial visit just a few weeks ago, checking out the facilities and meeting with the coaches, and he says he hears from the staff "probably like every other day."

"I know they want me a lot, and I'm already in Southern California so I know they push that a lot too," he said Sunday after competing in the big adidas 7-on-7 tournament at El Camino College.