BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- USC offered local 2020 prospect Kourt Williams back in the fall, but when his primary recruiter Ronnie Bradford was let go by the program after the season there was a bit of a break in the communication with the St. John Bosco High School standout.

Williams has started to build that relationship anew with new Trojans DBs coach Greg Burns over the last 3-4 weeks, and he'll make an unofficial visit to campus on Saturday to take in spring practice and really get a better feel for the USC coaching staff.

"I'm going to get there around 8 o'clock and see their meetings in terms of DBs, then see their spring practice, then after the practice I'll have a tour of the campus and get to talk to the coaches," Williams told TrojanSports.com on Friday, previewing his visit.

And he has one main question he aims to have answered during that visit.