Narbonne High School defensive tackle Jordan Berry has been no stranger to USC's campus, even since committing to LSU in February, and on Saturday he was back with his family to watch the Trojans' final practice of the spring.

"[I've] been to USC plenty of times, but I went Saturday with my family and they all love it," Berry told TrojanSports.com. "The connection with USC is there. It just [has] to get better."

If it sounds like Berry's recruitment is still open to a degree, it is.