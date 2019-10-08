GARDENA, Calif. -- Highly-coveted 4-star wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton put out his top 6 list last week, narrowing his finalists to USC, Arizona State, Washington, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas, and now he's working to line up his official visits.

He had a trip planned to Nebraska last month, but he says the flight got cancelled due to weather and he's not sure yet if he'll reschedule.

"But I have one set in stone, Arizona State vs. 'SC Nov. 9 on my mom's birthday [in Tempe, Ariz.]. And then the 'SC one either in December or the UCLA game. I'm thinking more toward the UCLA game," he told TrojanSports.com on Monday. "And then hopefully Texas vs. Kansas in Texas. Those are the ones I want to, but ASU is for sure set."

Whenever it ends up, he affirmed that USC will definitely be getting one of those five official visits.

