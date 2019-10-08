Recruiting Rumblings: LV Bunkley-Shelton on USC, official visits and more
GARDENA, Calif. -- Highly-coveted 4-star wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton put out his top 6 list last week, narrowing his finalists to USC, Arizona State, Washington, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas, and now he's working to line up his official visits.
He had a trip planned to Nebraska last month, but he says the flight got cancelled due to weather and he's not sure yet if he'll reschedule.
"But I have one set in stone, Arizona State vs. 'SC Nov. 9 on my mom's birthday [in Tempe, Ariz.]. And then the 'SC one either in December or the UCLA game. I'm thinking more toward the UCLA game," he told TrojanSports.com on Monday. "And then hopefully Texas vs. Kansas in Texas. Those are the ones I want to, but ASU is for sure set."
Whenever it ends up, he affirmed that USC will definitely be getting one of those five official visits.
Top 6 Thank you God 🃏🤡 pic.twitter.com/HUR4zZGrMJ— Lavon LV Bunkley-Shelton🃏🤡 (@LVDeucesWild2) September 26, 2019
After initially pursuing him more as a defensive back (although the offensive coaches were always interested as well), the Trojans have seemingly shifted their focus to recruiting Bunkley-Shelton as a wide receiver -- his preferred position.
He's one of the best in this 2020 class and was arguably the most impressive wideout at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta over the summer. The Gardena Serra High School standout is ranked the No. 9 wide receiver in this class and the No. 57 overall prospect nationally.
He and Corona Centennial HS 4-star prospect Gary Bryant are USC's top targets at WR to join present 4-star commit Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS).
