SANTA ANA, Calif. -- As USC remains without an offensive lineman commit in this 2020 recruiting class, every strong lead is of paramount priority.

The Trojans have that with Mater Dei High School 4-star prospect Myles Murao, who plays left tackle for the Monarchs but is being recruited as a center.

"Talking every single day, every day. All the coaches," Murao said of the communication level with USC. "It shows me how much they're trying to get me."

