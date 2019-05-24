Recruiting Rumblings: OL Myles Murao talking to USC 'every single day'
**Join TrojanSports.com for full access to our daily Recruiting Rumblings columns and all our premium content for unmatched coverage of USC football. Sign up here.**
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- As USC remains without an offensive lineman commit in this 2020 recruiting class, every strong lead is of paramount priority.
The Trojans have that with Mater Dei High School 4-star prospect Myles Murao, who plays left tackle for the Monarchs but is being recruited as a center.
"Talking every single day, every day. All the coaches," Murao said of the communication level with USC. "It shows me how much they're trying to get me."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news