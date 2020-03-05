USC wasn't much of a factor for 4-star 2021 athlete Calen Bullock until just recently. For that matter, the Trojans hadn't even offered the local standout from Muir High School in Pasadena until last month.

But USC is already becoming a major contender in Bullock's recruitment -- due in large part to new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.

That's actually becoming a familiar theme since Williams left Oregon to join the Trojans last month, as the program's new ace recruiter with his own Los Angeles roots has had strong connections with many of the defensive back prospects USC is now targeting.

"[The USC offer] was big. I was waiting for it for a long time and then coach Donte came in, he was recruiting me at Oregon, and he offered me and I was very happy with that," Bullock told TrojanSports.com. "He didn't know I didn't have the offer at USC. … It really meant a lot to me. He wanted me to go to Oregon with him, and now he's at USC and he's trying to get me there."

Bullock, whom the Trojans are recruiting as a defensive back, competed at the Rivals Camp Series L.A. showcase on Sunday at East Los Angeles College, and he left straight from there to visit USC as the staff hosted a number of 2021 and 2022 prospects that afternoon.

That visit only furthered Bullock's interest in USC.

"Just the love coaches showed me the whole day I appreciate it a lot," he said. "[The takeaway was] that they really would love to have me there and I would be a big part of the team."

Bullock, who has 18 offers overall, is ranked the No. 23 prospect in California. Most schools are looking at him as either a safety or corner, while he also plays wide receiver and said schools like Washington State and Oregon State have shown interest in him on that side of the ball.

