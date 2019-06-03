As noted in this space previously, USC has been actively increasing its search for 2020 offensive linemen over the last month, and Monday brought another new offer.

Jaylan Jeffers, a 3-star 2020 OT from Saguaro HS (Scottsdale, Ariz.), received his USC offer after a phone conversation with Trojans offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

"We talked for a little bit on the phone and had a great conversation, he told me he was going to offer and I flipped out -- out of excitement -- because I have family in California and it was just crazy. It was crazy. … It was completely out of the blue," Jeffers told TrojanSports.com soon after receiving the offer.

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound offensive tackle has 17 offers now, but he says he has no favorite.





