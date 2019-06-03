Recruiting Rumblings: Newest USC OL target reacts to offer
As noted in this space previously, USC has been actively increasing its search for 2020 offensive linemen over the last month, and Monday brought another new offer.
Jaylan Jeffers, a 3-star 2020 OT from Saguaro HS (Scottsdale, Ariz.), received his USC offer after a phone conversation with Trojans offensive line coach Tim Drevno.
"We talked for a little bit on the phone and had a great conversation, he told me he was going to offer and I flipped out -- out of excitement -- because I have family in California and it was just crazy. It was crazy. … It was completely out of the blue," Jeffers told TrojanSports.com soon after receiving the offer.
The 6-foot-6, 256-pound offensive tackle has 17 offers now, but he says he has no favorite.
So grateful to have received an offer from the University of Southern California all glory to god‼️🙏🏽 #FightOn ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Bkqd9cn4Tc— Jaylan Jeffers (@jaylan_jeffers) June 4, 2019
