MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- Maximus Gibbs says USC has made him feel like a priority in this recruiting cycle, and in turn he's prioritized the hometown school by deciding to use his first official visit on the Trojans.

Gibbs, who a 3-star 2021 offensive guard from local power St. John Bosco High School, will take the official visit March 14 while looking to further the connection he already feels with the program.

"USC is home, man. I see them as helping me prepare to go far in life," Gibbs told TrojanSports.com on Sunday while competing in the Rivals Camp Series LA showcase. "It's home, they're cool coaches, I already have teammates that go there -- Bosco teammates -- so it's really good."

Listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Gibbs was impressive in OL/DL one-on-one drills at the camp, proving to be a tough obstacle for pass rushers.

He has 15 offers so far and says that Florida, Oregon and Alabama are the other schools piquing his interest at this point. He's visited the Gators once already and expects to use an official visit to get back to Gainesville, Fla., as well. He has not set his other three officials and has not yet visited the Ducks or Crimson Tide.

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno has been as active as any recruiter with Gibbs, though.

