Levi Rogers, a 2020 offensive tackle from Woodinville, Wash., has been active this spring traveling the Pac-12 roadmap and visiting the schools on his radar.

He spent last Tuesday watching USC's practice, getting an up-close look at the program and specifically how offensive line coach Tim Drevno runs his position group.

"I really, really enjoyed my time there. I definitely got a family feel there, if that makes sense," Rogers told TrojanSports.com. "All the guys on the team to the coaches to even like the teachers there, it just felt like a good community and a great place."

USC was the second Power 5 offer for Rogers (after Washington State) back in January. The Trojans have been notably aggressive this cycle in making early evaluations on offensive linemen they like, with Rogers a good example.

"I was not expecting it. It was super cool when they reached out to me. It was such a blessing to receive an offer from them -- to even have interest from them was awesome -- but I was caught by surprise," he said.



The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect says he's now up to eight offers, including fellow Pac-12 programs like Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State. He says he's hearing from most of the conference at this point, and he's also visited UCLA, Cal, Stanford and Arizona State this spring, following earlier visits to Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and Notre Dame.

