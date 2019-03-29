While USC hosted a lot of top local recruits at its Elite Junior Day last Saturday, a couple notable 2020 prospects came from a bit further away to get a closer look at the program and what it has to offer.

None travling further than Ty Jordan, a 3-star all-purpose back from West Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas.

USC has been leveraging its newfound Texas recruiting ties this cycle with the addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the former Texas Tech QB and North Texas OC, and running backs coach Mike Jinks, who coached at a number of high schools in the state before launching his college coaching career at Texas Tech.

The Trojans pitched that Lone Star State familiarity to Jordan during his visit.

"It was a great experience. They made me feel at home," he told TrojanSports.com. "They have about five coaches from Texas so they emphasized the Texas flavor in Cali and want me to be a part of that."

