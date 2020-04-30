News More News
Recruiting Rumblings: Rivals250 WR Malcolm Johnson talks new USC offer

Malcolm Johnson, from Alexandria, Va., is the No. 213-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
At this point in the recruiting cycle, it's especially noteworthy anytime USC offers a new 2021 prospect -- especially at a position where the Trojans aren't scrambling for talent and usually end up reeling in some highly-ranked prospects.

So it was interesting Thursday as 4-star 2021 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson (St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School/Alexandria, Va.) announced a Trojans offer on Twitter.

Johnson, a Rivals250 prospect with blazing speed, has more than two dozen offers, but the Trojans clearly think they have a shot with him.

And speaking to TrojanSports.com soon after announcing that offer, Johnson said he is indeed open-minded.

