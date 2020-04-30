**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

At this point in the recruiting cycle, it's especially noteworthy anytime USC offers a new 2021 prospect -- especially at a position where the Trojans aren't scrambling for talent and usually end up reeling in some highly-ranked prospects.

So it was interesting Thursday as 4-star 2021 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson (St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School/Alexandria, Va.) announced a Trojans offer on Twitter.

Johnson, a Rivals250 prospect with blazing speed, has more than two dozen offers, but the Trojans clearly think they have a shot with him.

And speaking to TrojanSports.com soon after announcing that offer, Johnson said he is indeed open-minded.