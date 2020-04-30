Recruiting Rumblings: Rivals250 WR Malcolm Johnson talks new USC offer
**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**
At this point in the recruiting cycle, it's especially noteworthy anytime USC offers a new 2021 prospect -- especially at a position where the Trojans aren't scrambling for talent and usually end up reeling in some highly-ranked prospects.
So it was interesting Thursday as 4-star 2021 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson (St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School/Alexandria, Va.) announced a Trojans offer on Twitter.
Johnson, a Rivals250 prospect with blazing speed, has more than two dozen offers, but the Trojans clearly think they have a shot with him.
And speaking to TrojanSports.com soon after announcing that offer, Johnson said he is indeed open-minded.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California pic.twitter.com/9LX4ZxWahB— Malcolm Johnson Jr (@TTG_Malcolm) April 30, 2020
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news