USC's first 7-on-7 tournament of the summer was mostly an opportunity to take a closer look at some key younger prospects, and the Trojans staff saw enough from several 2022 recruits Sunday to immediately extend offers.

Mater Dei High School wide receiver CJ Williams, Gardena Serra HS quarterback Maalik Murphy and St. John Bosco HS defensive back Tayvion Beasley are all rising sophomores who officially put themselves on the Trojans' offer list with strong performances.

For Williams in particular, the offer comes as no surprise. He turned heads a few weeks ago at Mater Dei's spring showcase, which was attended by USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and DBs coach Greg Burns, and he didn't even have to wait until the end of the tournament Sunday before head coach Clay Helton pulled him aside to deliver the good news.

"Coach Helton called me [over] after the first game and I spoke to him. I shook his hand and he just explained to me what USC football is all about," Williams told TrojanSports.com in a phone interview afterward. "And then he told me had a conversation with Rollo a couple minutes [before], coach [Bruce] Rollinson at Mater Dei, he called him on the phone and coach Rollinson told him I was a pretty outstanding kid -- I have good grades, I'm an exemplary kid in the weight room, stuff like that. And he said I'm the perfect kid that USC needs for their program and coach Helton decided to offer me after hearing that. … I was ecstatic, I was beyond happy."

