Drake Metcalf was born into a USC family, the kind that has had Trojans season tickets for more than five decades now while adding new alums in that time.

He grew up around the program with his grandmother, the tone-setter for that deep USC connection, the unofficial "cookie lady" bringing treats to former coach Pete Carroll and his players.

So for Metcalf, a 3-star 2020 offensive lineman from St. John Bosco High School, to now have a chance to play for the Trojans himself, well, yes Monday was an unforgettable day for the family.

As he picked up the phone a little while after announcing his USC offer on Twitter, Metcalf said he was feeling good before pausing to correct himself.

"I'm actually ecstatic right now," he amended.

"I've always dreamt of playing for USC since I was a little kid growing up in Southern California and then living in Orange, which is not too far from Los Angeles. My whole entire family on my mom's side has been USC fans for God knows how long," he told TrojanSports.com. "My grandma's had season tickets for over 50 years up above the tunnel, and my aunt Lisa and cousin they always go to the games as well as my mom. My aunt went there, my mom went there as well.

"To have this offer, to earn this offer from USC is just a great feeling. Just like Coach Helton told me, 'That Trojan blood runs through you.'"