As USC decided to join the recruiting rush for fast-rising 4-star 2020 athlete Jalin Conyers, the Trojans -- whether intentional or not -- were strategic in their approach as offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was the first to reach out from the program.

Harrell, of course, starred at quarterback for Texas Tech in the mid-2000s, a few hours from Conyers' hometown of Gruver, Texas.

And, again, whether they knew it or not, there is a pretty neat connection there.

"I was actually at the game he threw the winning touchdown to Michael Crabtree," Conyers told TrojanSports.com, referring to the memorable game-winning pass that pushed No. 7 Texas Tech past No. 1 Texas back in November of 2008.

"I was actually at the game, so I was like, 'This dude's calling me.' He said it's good to get a Texas boy on the phone. He said, 'You play football like you're from Texas … Those small town boys are sometimes the ones that will surprise you the most,'" Conyers continued. "And he said, 'Based on your film, you could play anywhere you wanted.' He said he liked it a lot and that's why they wanted to offer me a scholarship. I said, 'Thank you, it's an honor' -- and honestly it is."

