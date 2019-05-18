ALDINE, Texas -- Joshua Eaton's recruitment accelerated rapidly over the last few months after an impressive 7-on-7 season, and USC was among the programs to come in strong on the fast-rising prospect from the Houston area.

"[USC DBs coach Greg] Burns texts me almost every day. They check up on me all the time. I keep in communication with the coaches a lot," Eaton told TrojanSports.com. "... So for the most part, they'll be in the mix when I drop my top 12 next week."

The Trojans got Eaton on campus this spring when his Fast Houston 7-on-7 team was in town for a big tournament and the mutual interest has grown quickly since then.

Eaton, listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, is still rated a 3-star prospect, but considering he went from three or four offers in early February to now 29, it's clear his stock is very much on the rise. The Trojans, for one, are convinced about the long, rangy corner and the program is prioritizing him as one of its top defensive back targets in this 2020 class.

