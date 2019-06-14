If USC's recruiting approach is any indication, it looks like the tight end position will indeed have a significant role in new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell's system moving forward.

After bringing in 4-star tight ends Jude Wolfe and Ethan Rae in the 2019 recruiting class, USC recently landed commitments from 2020 tight end Jack Yary and 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson.

And a day after taking Jefferson's commitment, the Trojans remained in pursuit of more help at that spot, offering another 2021 tight end in Sam Hart, from Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo.

"I was amazed. They're talking how they really saw something special in me and they liked how I could move, spread out the field and still be physical at the same time. They said they can't find many people like that, they really want me to get out this summer," Hart told TrojanSports.com soon after posting news of his offer on Twitter on Thursday.



Hart, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, is up to 11 offers, including Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Penn State, Virginia Tech and in-state Colorado.