When the calendar turned to Sept. 1 -- the day college coaches and recruiters could have expanded contact with 2021 prospects -- Korey Foreman's phone started lighting up immediately.

"When it first hit Sept. 1, it was 'SC, LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Those were the first ones, 12 o'clock midnight -- 'Korey, call me the next day,'" Foreman recalled this week. "It was a surprise because I forgot at one point it was Sept. 1. ... I was like, 'Mom, they can talk to me!'"

A lot of coaches want to talk to Foreman, the standout defensive end from Corona Centennial High School and the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class.

He says somedays he talks to five different coaches, if time allows.

"Other than that, I do my best at communicating, and if I don't get to the coaches, I'm sorry, please don't feel some type of way. I've got schoolwork and other stuff that I need to focus on and I'm still going to come back and make sure I build that relationship," he said.

Foreman says Washington, Oregon, USC, Clemson, LSU and Georgia have done the best jobs building relationships with him so far.

Talking with TrojanSports.com earlier this week, he expounded on his Trojans recruitment, his upcoming top 10 list and the school that has made the biggest move for him this fall.

