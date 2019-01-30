Recruiting Rumblings: Trojans have attention of coveted '20 OT Chris Morris
USC has been blanketing the 2020 offensive line class with offers, really since December, after having a tough time meeting its needs in this 2019 cycle.
The Trojans' recent round of offers included one of the most coveted prospects in the country at any position in 4-star OL Chris Morris, who is ranked the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2020 class.
Morris, who plays for Freedom Preparatory Academy in Memphis, Tenn., had just put out a top-12 list on Twitter just days before he received his USC offer.
That list included Memphis, Florida State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Purdue, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee, but it sounds like the Trojans are definitely on his mind now.
"I already dropped my top 12, but I guess I got to update it," Morris told TrojanSports.com.
Extremely blessed to receive offer from University of Southern California @USC_Rivals @uscfootball @USCFootballNews @pure_youth @BuckFitz https://t.co/R1X76pWkbX— Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) January 28, 2019
