USC has been blanketing the 2020 offensive line class with offers, really since December, after having a tough time meeting its needs in this 2019 cycle.

The Trojans' recent round of offers included one of the most coveted prospects in the country at any position in 4-star OL Chris Morris, who is ranked the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2020 class.

Morris, who plays for Freedom Preparatory Academy in Memphis, Tenn., had just put out a top-12 list on Twitter just days before he received his USC offer.

That list included Memphis, Florida State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Purdue, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee, but it sounds like the Trojans are definitely on his mind now.

"I already dropped my top 12, but I guess I got to update it," Morris told TrojanSports.com.