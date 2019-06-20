USC's quarterback room is deep heading into 2019 with returning starter JT Daniels, capable challenger Jack Sears, impressive freshman Kedon Slovis and respected veteran Matt Fink.

Moreover, the Trojans are presently set at QB in the 2020 recruiting class as well with Mater Dei High School star Bryce Young seeming steadfast in his long-standing commitment to the program.

So when it comes to QBs, the Trojans' recruiting focus is now on the 2021 and 2022 crops, and this was an eventful week on the front.

USC offered local 4-star 2021 QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS/Mission Hills) after his performance in the Trojans' second Elite Camp on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 2021 3-star QB Behren Morton (Eastland HS/Eastland, Texas), who already held his USC offer, flew in for an unofficial visit and also took part in the camp.

TrojanSports.com caught up with both Moss and Morton to discuss their experiences at USC this week and where their respective recruitments stand.