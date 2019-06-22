Recruiting Rumblings: USC 'for sure up there' for top '21 WR Beaux Collins
**JOIN TROJANSPORTS.COM TODAY for the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our premium message board.**
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news