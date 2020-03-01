**Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

With the Rivals Camp Series bringing so many notable prospects to Los Angeles this weekend, USC set up a visitor day for a number of intriguing 2021 and 2022 recruits and doled out a couple new offers.

Michael Jackson III, a 3-star wide receiver from Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nev., talked to TrojanSports.com after announcing his new Trojans offer.

"I met with coach [Clay] Helton and he sat me down along with my parents and we just had a conversation and he gave me some praise and everything and he said he wanted to sit down and connect with me before he offered me, and he told me he was impressed with me just sitting down and talking," Jackson said.

"When I got the offer I showed I was very humble and grateful. You know, USC is really big and I was mature about it but very excited also."