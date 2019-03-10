Ticker
USC in play for former 4-star OU commit Darion Green-Warren

Darion Green-Warren, a 4-star cornerback from Mater Dei HS, competed at the adidas 7-on-7 tournament Sunday at El Camino College.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
TORRANCE, Calif. -- Darion Green-Warren made the tough decision Friday to de-commit from Oklahoma, the school he grew up rooting for, and re-open his recruitment.

Naturally, a wave of renewed interest has followed, but USC has remained relatively consistent in its pursuit of the 4-star cornerback from nearby Mater Dei HS, and Green-Warren said Sunday that the Trojans are indeed a consideration for him now.

"USC, it's the hometown, I always love USC so that's always going to be a key factor," he told TrojanSports.com.

Green-Warren said he's in communication with new USC DBs coach Greg Burns, graduate assistant Chris Hawkins and director of player development Gavin Morris and plans to take a closer look at the program later this month.

