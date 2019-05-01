When 2020 all-purpose back Ty Jordan left his unofficial visit to USC back in March, the 3-star prospect from Mesquite, Texas, said the experience made him "feel at home" with the program.

Well, that connection has only continued to strengthen over the last month.

"Love USC. Love the staff. Love Cali. Love everything about them," Jordan told TrojanSports.com this week. "I talk to them every other day. Jinks, Harrell and Doege are my guys."

