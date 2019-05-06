** Join TrojanSports.com for full access to our daily Recruiting Rumblings columns and all of our premium content.**

Van Fillinger, a 2020 defensive lineman out of Draper, Utah, received his USC offer on April 10 and was on campus a little more than two weeks later to check out the program in person.

"Right when they offered me I knew I wanted to take a visit there because I'd always been interested in USC," he told TrojanSports.com. "Right when they offered me I knew I wanted to be out there as soon as possible."

Fillinger visited two Fridays ago and spent significant time with both defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a and head coach Clay Helton.

So what was the takeaway from the visit?

