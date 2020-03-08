News More News
Recruiting Rumblings: USC OL target Mason Murphy reflects on weekend visit

Mason Murphy is a major 2021 USC offensive line target from JSerra Catholic HS.
Mason Murphy is a major 2021 USC offensive line target from JSerra Catholic HS.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
USC hosted three of its top 2021 offensive line targets this weekend in local 3-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra Catholic HS), 4-star OT Bram Walden (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.) and 3-star OG Maximus...

