Noah Nelson, a 3-star 2020 offensive tackle from Gilbert, Ariz., has seen his recruitment transform in recent weeks as more and more big-time programs take notice of his 6-foot-8, 295-pound frame and see the potential in his highlights.

"It's been crazy. It's really spiked lately. It's really taken my whole list that I thought I had and kind of turned it upside down, which is a good thing. I'm really happy for that," Nelson told TrojanSports.com. "It's just been a lot of bigger ones lately that have been coming."

And where there is a fast-rising 2020 offensive linemen, it's likely there is already a USC offer attached to that prospect.

Indeed, the Trojans, who are making OL a priority again in this upcoming recruiting cycle after struggling to meet their needs in the 2019 class, offered Nelson last week, joining the likes of fellow college football heavyweights Auburn and Oklahoma as programs to recently connect with the coveted Williams Field High School prospect.