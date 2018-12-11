A week after 3-star defensive back Briton Allen committed to Georgia Tech, USC decided to make a late play for the prospect from IMG Academy in Orlando, Fla.

And it worked -- at least enough that Allen is willing to consider the Trojans.

He told TrojanSports.com that he is taking an official visit to USC this weekend, before he makes a final decision with plans to end his recruitment and sign on Dec. 19.

"Taking it slowly and gonna see how the visit goes," Allen said.

Allen committed to Georgia Tech on Nov. 30, after longtime Yellow Jackets coach Paul Johnson had announced his plans to retire. Allen then took his official visit there last weekend, meeting with new head coach Geoff Collins.