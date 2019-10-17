Recruiting Rumblings: USC makes late play for two RBs committed to Cal
Casey Filkins, a 3-star prospect from Lake Oswego, Ore., who is committed to Cal, just started hearing from the USC staff rather recently, so he was surprised when the Trojans offered him Thursday.
"I’m super honored, and it’s nice having the work I’ve put in reflected with an offer," he told TrojanSports.com. "It was a surprise."
The most significant part of the Trojans' late interest, though, is that they are recruiting Filkins as a running back.
He committed to Cal in May as a slot weapon, while Stanford, Oregon State and now USC have offered him as a running back.
"In my heart I think I've always wanted to play running back," he said.
USC still does not have a running back committed in this 2020 class after missing on its preferred options -- namely Texas commits Bijan Robinson and Ty Jordan -- and the Trojans have started anew in their search to fill the position in this class. In fact, they also offered Cal 4-star RB commit Chris Street (JSerra HS) on Thursday, and also started recruiting 4-star RB Michael Drennen II (Dublin, Ohio) in recent weeks.
CONTINUED BELOW
**Want to keep reading? Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL until Dec. 7 to get full premium access to more stories like this and all of our exclusive content as we cover USC football and recruiting from all angles. Use promo code "FreeUSC" at sign-up.**
--> New users follow this link to activate the free trial
Honored to receive an offer to play running back at The University of Southern California! pic.twitter.com/VylDnY0Tl2— Casey Filkins (@cfilk9_) October 17, 2019
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news