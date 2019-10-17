Casey Filkins, a 3-star prospect from Lake Oswego, Ore., who is committed to Cal, just started hearing from the USC staff rather recently, so he was surprised when the Trojans offered him Thursday.

"I’m super honored, and it’s nice having the work I’ve put in reflected with an offer," he told TrojanSports.com. "It was a surprise."

The most significant part of the Trojans' late interest, though, is that they are recruiting Filkins as a running back.

He committed to Cal in May as a slot weapon, while Stanford, Oregon State and now USC have offered him as a running back.

"In my heart I think I've always wanted to play running back," he said.



USC still does not have a running back committed in this 2020 class after missing on its preferred options -- namely Texas commits Bijan Robinson and Ty Jordan -- and the Trojans have started anew in their search to fill the position in this class. In fact, they also offered Cal 4-star RB commit Chris Street (JSerra HS) on Thursday, and also started recruiting 4-star RB Michael Drennen II (Dublin, Ohio) in recent weeks.